Woman escapes overnight house fire after moving into home

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman escaped an overnight house fire.

Assistant Fire Cheif Patrick Armon said the blaze broke out just before 2 a.m. Monday on West Santa Clair Street near Terry Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire was already through the roof.

Armon said a woman who was in the process of moving into the home managed to escape unharmed.

Flames and a thick plume of smoke could be seen from afar shooting from the roof of the home.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

