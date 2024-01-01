Woman escapes overnight house fire after moving into home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman escaped an overnight house fire.

Assistant Fire Cheif Patrick Armon said the blaze broke out just before 2 a.m. Monday on West Santa Clair Street near Terry Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire was already through the roof.

Armon said a woman who was in the process of moving into the home managed to escape unharmed.

Flames and a thick plume of smoke could be seen from afar shooting from the roof of the home.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.