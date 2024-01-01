THE365 comes to WDAM 7.5; Circle Country ends broadcasts on Jan. 1

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The new year will bring exciting changes to the WDAM 7 programming lineup.

THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on WDAM 7.5 starting on New Year’s Day.

THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on WDAM 7.5 on Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

