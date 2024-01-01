Win Stuff
Judge temporarily blocks new court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital

5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)(KWTX)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal appeals court has overrriden a lower judge’s ruling to deny a restraining order blocking the creation of the Capitol Complex Improvement District Court, at least until Friday.

On Sunday, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted an administrative stay blocking the CCID court from going into effect until noon on January 5.

The Fifth also has directed U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate to issue a “final appealable order” by noon on Wednesday.

The decision came the same day Wingate denied the NAACP’s request for a temporary restraining order blocking the CCID court from taking effect until the challenges to H.B. 1020 are fully litigated.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People filed a notice of appeal shortly after.

“The NAACP stands firm in our belief that this legislation is inherently undemocratic,” the group said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything in our power to fight for Jackson residents’ rights to have control over their own institutions and live free from state-driven discrimination.”

H.B. 1020 was passed by lawmakers in 2023. Among provisions, it created a special inferior court to preside over cases originating within the CCID.

The court would operate similar to a municipal court, with the judge being appointed by the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court and the prosecutors being appointed by the Mississippi Attorney General.

Jackson is a majority-Black city, while the state leaders who are tapped to make the appointments are white.

The court was expected to take effect on January 1. As of Monday, no appointments to the court had been made.

NAACP and others filed a motion seeking a temporary restraining order on the court’s implementation last month, saying, in part, that its judge should be appointed by local elected leaders, not the state.

The group asked Wingate to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the court last week, threatening to appeal the case if a restraining order was not granted.

Wingate denied the request on December 31.

