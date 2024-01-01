Hattiesburg mayor offers New Year’s best wishes, warnings

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker took to his Facebook page Monday to wish the city’s residents a Happy New Year.

Barker also used the space to issue not only a few reminders but warnings to those who want to continue the holiday celebration in unsafe and, potentially, illegal manners.

“This is your reminder that shooting fireworks in the city is illegal,” Barker wrote. “Yes, we get it that people want to shoot a few off for special occasions. But we’re now past (New Year’s Eve’s) special occasion, and shooting fireworks is still illegal.”

Barker also made a plea for the working man.

“Also, (it’s) a workday (Tuesday), (so) it’s really inconsiderate,” Barker said.

Barker offered even stricter words for those who have decided shooting guns into the air is a fine celebration for holidays.

“Furthermore, if you’ve graduated from fireworks to firing a few rounds off into the air, know that is also illegal, as well as dangerous and incredibly dumb,” Barker said.

For those who don’t want to follow the rules, consequences exist, Barker said.

“If anyone around you is violating the rule of abstaining from doing dumb things, (601) 545-4910 is the non-emergency number to (Hattiesburg Police Department) dispatch.”

Lastly, Barker reached out to those who should know better to keep an eye on those who sometimes make the wrong choice.

“Most importantly, parents, know where your kids are and what they’re up to,” Barker said.

