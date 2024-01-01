Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg mayor offers New Year’s best wishes, warnings

.Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker issues New Year's best wishes and warnings.
.Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker issues New Year's best wishes and warnings.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker took to his Facebook page Monday to wish the city’s residents a Happy New Year.

Barker also used the space to issue not only a few reminders but warnings to those who want to continue the holiday celebration in unsafe and, potentially, illegal manners.

“This is your reminder that shooting fireworks in the city is illegal,” Barker wrote. “Yes, we get it that people want to shoot a few off for special occasions. But we’re now past (New Year’s Eve’s) special occasion, and shooting fireworks is still illegal.”

Barker also made a plea for the working man.

“Also, (it’s) a workday (Tuesday), (so) it’s really inconsiderate,” Barker said.

Barker offered even stricter words for those who have decided shooting guns into the air is a fine celebration for holidays.

“Furthermore, if you’ve graduated from fireworks to firing a few rounds off into the air, know that is also illegal, as well as dangerous and incredibly dumb,” Barker said.

For those who don’t want to follow the rules, consequences exist, Barker said.

“If anyone around you is violating the rule of abstaining from doing dumb things, (601) 545-4910 is the non-emergency number to (Hattiesburg Police Department) dispatch.”

Lastly, Barker reached out to those who should know better to keep an eye on those who sometimes make the wrong choice.

“Most importantly, parents, know where your kids are and what they’re up to,” Barker said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emergency medical technician with Laurel-based ASAP EMS was killed in the line of duty...
EMT killed in line of duty at accident site
Mud-covered ATV
New Year’s Eve 4-wheeler wreck leaves man critically injured
A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County Saturday injured two people.
2 injured in 2-vehicle accident Saturday in Jones County
Four years ago, White's office launched the investigation into what would become the state's...
State auditor details where welfare scandal investigation stands now
An 18-year-old Columbia woman was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter in connection...
Brother shot, killed in Columbia; sister arrested, charged

Latest News

Fatal crash generic image
Teen dies in early morning New Year’s Day crash
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
Judge temporarily blocks new court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital
THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in...
THE365 comes to WDAM 7.5; Circle Country ends broadcasts on Jan. 1
Woman escapes overnight house fire after moving into home
Woman escapes overnight house fire after moving into home