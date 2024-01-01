Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Gender-neutral toy aisles are now the law in California

The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.
The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.(nomadsoulphotos via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringing in the new year means new state laws across the country.

One new law in California now requires major retailers to have gender-neutral toy aisles.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law in 2021, and it went into effect on Monday.

The new law applies to retailers with physical stores in California that sell childcare items or toys. Retailers subject to the law must also have at least 500 employees.

The law requires those stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.

Stores that don’t comply with the law could face a $250 fine for the first violation and up to $500 for any subsequent violations.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emergency medical technician with Laurel-based ASAP EMS was killed in the line of duty...
EMT killed in line of duty at accident site
Mud-covered ATV
New Year’s Eve 4-wheeler wreck leaves man critically injured
A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County Saturday injured two people.
2 injured in 2-vehicle accident Saturday in Jones County
Four years ago, White's office launched the investigation into what would become the state's...
State auditor details where welfare scandal investigation stands now
An 18-year-old Columbia woman was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter in connection...
Brother shot, killed in Columbia; sister arrested, charged

Latest News

.Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker issues New Year's best wishes and warnings.
Hattiesburg mayor offers New Year’s best wishes, warnings
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact