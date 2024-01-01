Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Colorado mom wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in United Kingdom

Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her...
Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her children.(Jared Dean | kktv)
By KKTV staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A mother wanted in connection with the deaths of two of her children has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police say Kimberlee Singler was taken into custody without incident.

On December 19, just after midnight, police responded to a call about a burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point.

When police arrived, they found two children, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, dead inside the residence.

Singler and an 11-year-old girl were found with injuries and taken to a local hospital. All three children are Singler’s children.

As the investigation continued, a warrant for Singler’s arrest was issued on December 26. The arrest warrant included charges of murder in the first degree, child abuse, and assault.

A $10,000,000 bond was set by the court.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Columbia woman was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter in connection...
Brother shot, killed in Columbia; sister arrested, charged
A man died in Smith County Friday reportedly after being shot while hunting.
Man killed while hunting in Smith County
Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community...
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama
Liquor stores closed New Years Eve.
Liquor stores closed on New Years Eve
Purvis Mayor Rogers Herrin said the city set up surveillance cameras at City Park to help...
New cameras at Purvis City Park

Latest News

Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to...
Some Nutramigen infant formula recalled due to possible bacteria contamination
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked
MDOT projects dotted 2023 Pine Belt calendar.
MDOT projects dotted 2023 Pine Belt calendar
2 injured in Jones County accident.
2 injured in Jones County accident