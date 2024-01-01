Win Stuff
01/01 Ryan’s “New Year 2024″ Monday Morning Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Happy 2024, everyone! 2023 was overall a bit hot and dry for us, and hopefully we can improve on that as we head deeper into 2024. It’s winter right now though, so despite a 10 degree increase from yesterday, it is appropriately cool out there this morning with lows ranging from 35 to 41 across the area. That’s high enough to earn today the “warmest morning of the week” award, with only one other work-week morning rising above freezing, and even then just barely. Our afternoons will be a bit more consistent this week, but even then we have one noticeably cooler day than the others...really driving home the roller-coaster nature of our local pattern. Expect today’s high to climb to our seasonal average near 60, but we won’t be back to or above that level again until next week.

That’s due to fronts moving through. We’re having a rather quiet one moving through right now, which is why we’ll be nice and mild this afternoon in the 60s, but will wake up in the frosty, frozen 20s! That’s leaning into hard-freeze territory, so it’ll be prudent to drip those faucets or wrap those pipes tonight...particularly on the northern end of the Pine Belt, but everyone will be below freezing. The up-and-down nature of the temperature also comes along with some rainy days, of which it seems we’ll get 3 or 4 this week. A couple are currently coming through overnight, which will shift some in the days ahead, making one or the other days more/less rainy. Thankfully it isn’t getting drastically cold or warm, just a fairly average, typical winter week to start 2024 off.

