WDAM 7, Gray TV stations reach agreement to carry 10 Pelicans games

NEW ORLEANS (WDAM) - New Orleans Pelicans basketball fans found in the franchise’s footprint were delivered a nice holiday present Saturday night.

Gray Television Inc. and the Pelicans jointly announced that they have reached a sports rights deal that will make 10 of the Pelicans games available on local television stations to fans residing throughout Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The first game is scheduled to air Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, when the Pelicans take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m.

The new distribution agreement with Gray will make Pelicans games available to more than three million households across three states.

Under the terms of the deal, the 10 games will be televised live on the stations of WDAM 7 in Laurel/Hattiesburg.

In addition, the games will be simulcast on Louisiana’s Gray TV stations in New Orleans (WVUE), Baton Rouge (WAFB), Shreveport (KSLA), Lake Charles (KPLC), Monroe (KNOE) and Alexandria (KALB). Mississippi’s Gray TV stations in Jackson (WLBT), Biloxi (WLOX) and Meridian (WTOK) also will carry the games, as will WALA, the Gray station in Mobile, Ala.

“We know people in this region are passionate about their sports,” said Gray Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland. “We are thrilled to partner with the Pelicans and make these games available for all fans.”

The 10-game schedule includes:

Jan. 12 at Denver, 8 p.m.

Jan. 19 vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Feb 9 at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 at New York, 6:30 p.m.

March 1 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.

March 22 at Miami, 7 p.m.

March 26 vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

April 7 at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

April 12 at Golden State, 9 p.m.

10th game TBD.

“The Pelicans welcome the opportunity to partner with Gray Television in this 10-game deal that will provide over-the-air viewing access to Pelicans games for more than three million households and over seven million people across the Gulf South region,” said New Orleans Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha.

Calling the Pelicans broadcasts will be Emmy-award-winning play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers, former NBA star and color analyst Antonio Daniels and sideline reporter Jennifer Hale.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.