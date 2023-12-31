Win Stuff
Petal resident looks back on life after turning 100

Jordan said the key to making it to 100 is lots of laughter.
Jordan said the key to making it to 100 is lots of laughter.(WDAM)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Thelma Jordan was surrounded by pink, as well as family, Saturday as she celebrated her milestone 100th birthday.

Born and raised in Wayne County, Jordan is a mother of three and grandmother of five.

Jordan said after a long life that included a decades-long career in clothing manufacturing, her biggest advice would be to trust the man above.

“Call on the Lord,” said Jordan. “He’ll lead you. He’ll lead you into what to do.

“It’s up to you whether you do it or not.”

Jordan’s family said they’re thankful for her humor and presence and hope that she’ll be around for many more new years.

