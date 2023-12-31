Win Stuff
Petal church begins services at new building after roof collapse

The new church will accommodate more members.
The new church will accommodate more members.(WDAM)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The new doors of Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church opened for service Saturday.

The church has been holding services in its fellowship hall since the roof over the old church collapsed last September.

“The rafters in our building collapsed and caused our roof to cave in,” Rev. Ricky Lindsey said. “We lost basically the whole worship portion of our church.”

In February, Lindsey made the decision to start plans on a new church.

“Through the blessing of the Lord and different financial gifts, we were able to get started and build the church that you see now,” Lindsey said. “It took a lot of sweat, lot of tears, lot of prayers.”

Long-time member Berdie Bivins was very familiar with the old church, but says she wasn’t quite upset about the loss.

“The spirit had kind of dealt with me,” said Bivins. “I wasn’t sad. The Lord was just saying to me it was time to make another move.”

Lindsey said the old church will remain alive, just in a different way.

“Basketball court, maybe a tennis court, something of that nature,” said Lindsey. “(We want to) just make it an area for our youth, just a place for our community just to hang out.”

