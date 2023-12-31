Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Mother, boyfriend involved in death of 1-year-old child now face capital murder charges

By Brendan Hall
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a 1-year-old boy who was beaten to death in Jackson and her boyfriend are now wanted for capital murder.

Jackson Police issued the arrest warrants Saturday evening.

Wednesday, Yolanda Hunter was granted a $10,000 bond on a felony child abuse charge.

[READ: ‘A slap on the wrist’: Jackson mother charged in death of 1-year-old given $10,000 bond]

Saturday, her charge has been upgraded to capital murder, which likely means the 1-year-old’s autopsy results have come back.

Hunter is said to have left her child in the care of her boyfriend on the day the baby died.

Her boyfriend, Herman Coleman - also known as Herman Arthur Gardner - is still on the loose, as far as WLBT knows.

A capital murder warrant has been issued for him as well.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Columbia woman was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter in connection...
Brother shot, killed in Columbia; sister arrested, charged
A man died in Smith County Friday reportedly after being shot while hunting.
Man killed while hunting in Smith County
Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community...
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama
Liquor stores closed New Years Eve.
Liquor stores closed on New Years Eve
Purvis Mayor Rogers Herrin said the city set up surveillance cameras at City Park to help...
New cameras at Purvis City Park

Latest News

Brother killed, sister charged in deadly Columbia shooting incident.
Brother killed, sister charged in deadly Columbia shooting incident
Sammy Patrick
Suspect identified after elderly woman shot to death, set on fire in Mississippi
Search continues for Pine Belt man believed to have stolen vehicle in Hattiesburg.
Search continues for Pine Belt man believed to have stolen vehicle in Hattiesburg
Glory House trailer recovered.
Glory House trailer recovered