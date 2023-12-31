Mississippi MOVE hosts Columbia voter registration drive

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The calendar still reads 2023, but some folks are already focusing on the elections in 2024.

The Mississippi MOVE organization hosted a voter registration drive and free lunch Saturday at the U.S. 98 1 Stop in Columbia.

The event provided voter registration and civic engagement information, along with some great chicken, rice, cornbread and other items, provided by Uncle Randy’s World Famous Recipes.

“We want folks to be civically engaged,” said Sabir Abdul-Haqq, Pine Belt organizer and communications lead for Mississippi MOVE.

“We want folks, regardless of your background, regardless of your demographics. We want you to come out and vote. We do several other events during the year,”

Abdul-Haqq said about a dozen people registered to vote or updated their voter information at the event.

