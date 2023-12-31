Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man killed during hunting accident

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man has died after a hunting accident in Smith County, Mississippi.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the accident around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Forestry Service Road.

Deputies and first responders both arrived on the scene and learned that a male subject had sustained a gunshot wound while hunting.

He later succumbed to his injuries. No names are being released at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks with the assistance of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Columbia woman was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter in connection...
Brother shot, killed in Columbia; sister arrested, charged
A man died in Smith County Friday reportedly after being shot while hunting.
Man killed while hunting in Smith County
Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community...
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama
Liquor stores closed New Years Eve.
Liquor stores closed on New Years Eve
Purvis Mayor Rogers Herrin said the city set up surveillance cameras at City Park to help...
New cameras at Purvis City Park

Latest News

FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84
Pyrotechnics engineer Wilson Mao has designed and staged every major fireworks display in the...
The pyro master behind Hong Kong's iconic fireworks displays