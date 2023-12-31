LRMA to host exhibits focusing on quilts, furniture and photos in 2024

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art has a big 2024 planned, with exhibits focused on iconic photographs, hand-stitched quilts and artistic furniture.

In January, an exhibit opens with quilts from the American Folk Art Museum in New York.

In the summer, another exhibit, titled, “Engineered Wood,” will feature furniture crafted by artists.

And in the Fall, another exhibit will include dozens of well-known photos from around the world.

“People love photographs, photographs are very approachable, and especially now, everyone with their phone, they’re a photographer now and this really is an incredible look at different styles, perspectives,” said George Bassi, director of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.

Right now, the museum is hosting an exhibit celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Mississippi Art Colony.

