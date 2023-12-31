Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hero dog alerts owner to fire across the street

The dog sensed something was wrong when she looked out a window and quickly alerted her owner. (Source: KING, VIEWER VIDEO, ARLINGTON PD FACEBOOK, CNN)
By Maddie White, KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Wash. (KING) – A dog owner in Washington state said his beloved pet likely helped save his neighbors’ lives.

A fire started early Friday morning at a property in Arlington, a city near Seattle.

The dog sensed something was wrong when she looked out a window and quickly alerted her owner.

It was the middle of the night when the barking began.

Douglas O’Connor II said he normally just tells his dog to go back to sleep, but he said this time her bark was unlike one he’d heard before.

“Loud, screaming-type bark. It was totally different than her just barking at a usual, usual bark. It totally woke us both up. Something’s wrong,” O’Connor said.

He could tell that Lucy, his Australian shepherd labrador mix, was trying to tell them something.

“She was in the bay window just continuing to bark,” he explained.

Lucy was among the first to notice a fire at the home across the street.

“It woke my wife up and she opened the curtains and she said, ‘Honey, there’s a fire over at Doug’s,’” O’Connor said.

The flames were out of control, he explained, adding that the whole side of the building was on fire.

Lucy’s owners called for help and firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.

“I’m just glad that nobody was hurt,” O’Connor said.

Officers praised Lucy’s quick actions on social media. It’s clear she was a big hit with the first responders, and her owners couldn’t be prouder.

“She’s just a good dog. She’s really one of a kind. I love her to death,” O’Connor said.

Authorities have not yet determined how the fire started.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community...
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama
An 18-year-old Columbia woman was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter in connection...
Brother shot, killed in Columbia; sister arrested, charged
A man died in Smith County Friday reportedly after being shot while hunting.
Man killed while hunting in Smith County
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com
Law enforcement is searching for Monkenly McNair, who abandoned a stolen Hattiesburg vehicle...
Pine Belt man sought after abandoning vehicle stolen in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Police received reports of a kidnapping on Thursday around 8:30 p.m., and now detectives are...
Police search for missing foreign exchange student from China
Police received reports of a kidnapping on Thursday around 8:30 p.m., and now detectives are...
Police search for missing foreign exchange student from China
Mississippi MOVE hosted a voter registration drive at the 98 1 Stop in Columbia Saturday.
Mississippi MOVE hosts Columbia voter registration drive
Church reopens for service after roof collapse.
Church reopens for service after roof collapse
Voter registration held in Columbia.
Voter registration held in Columbia