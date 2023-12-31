Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hannah's Saturday PM Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the mid 30′s. We will see mostly clear skies throughout the evening and there is no chance for rain.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid to low 60′s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance of rain. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40′s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the low 50′s across the area. There is a 30% chance for rain in the morning hours. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30′s.

Tuesday will be mostly clear as temperatures rise into the high 50′s by mid-afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid 30′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 40s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30′s across the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community...
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com
Law enforcement is searching for Monkenly McNair, who abandoned a stolen Hattiesburg vehicle...
Pine Belt man sought after abandoning vehicle stolen in Hattiesburg
New details released in fatal Soso shooting incident
New details released in fatal Soso shooting investigation
Body discovered in trunk of vehicle in Jackson identified as missing Crystal Springs man
Body discovered in trunk of vehicle in Jackson identified as missing Crystal Springs man

Latest News

A man died in Smith County Friday reportedly after being shot while hunting.
Man killed while hunting in Smith County
An 18-year-old Columbia woman was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter in connection...
Brother shot, killed in Columbia; sister arrested, charged
Purvis Mayor Rogers Herrin said the city set up surveillance cameras at City Park to help...
New cameras at Purvis City Park
Jones County Economic Development District receives grant.
Economic development coming to I-59 Industrial site in Jones County