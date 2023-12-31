Hannah's Saturday PM Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the mid 30′s. We will see mostly clear skies throughout the evening and there is no chance for rain.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid to low 60′s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance of rain. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40′s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the low 50′s across the area. There is a 30% chance for rain in the morning hours. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30′s.

Tuesday will be mostly clear as temperatures rise into the high 50′s by mid-afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid 30′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 40s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30′s across the Pine Belt.

