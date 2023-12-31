Win Stuff
Hannah's New Years Eve Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the mid 40′S. We will see mostly clear skies throughout the evening and there is no chance for rain.

Monday temperatures will rise into the mid to low 50′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance of showers in the morning hours, all showers will be cleared out by noon. Overnight lows will fall into the high 20′s to high 30′s.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the high 50′s across the area. There is no chance of rain and we will see clear skies throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 30′s.

Wednesday there is an 80% chance of rain and temperatures will rise into the high 40′s by mid-afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the low to mid 30′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20′s across the Pine Belt.

