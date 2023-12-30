Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Trailer stolen from Prancer Path in Laurel has been located

Trailer
Trailer(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A trailer stolen from Prancer Path in Laurel was located Friday morning.

The trailer was located abandoned on U.S. 49 near Mount Olive, about 40 minutes from where it was stolen.

The trailer had minimal damage - including spray paint across one logo and one broken lock.

But both the Glory House, which owns the trailer, and the United Way of the Pine Belt Region, which was borrowing it, are thankful to have found it.

The contents were all gone,” said Pine Belt Region United Way Executive Director Betsy Ivey. “They emptied it out and I guess sold those items, so we’re still at a loss.

“But at least we got the trailer back.”

That’s not the usual fate of a purloined trailer, said Glory House Director Grant Staples said.

“We understand that it’s incredibly rare that somebody would ever leave a trailer around after they had stolen it,” Staples said. “I think the guy that sold me that trailer said that it never happens - he’s replacing two to three trailers a week.

“We’re just grateful to have that back.”

Ivey and Staples said they wanted to thank local businesses for their camera footage as well as local law enforcement for their actions on this case.

Law enforcement still is searching for the person who stole the trailer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at (601) 425-471 or United Way of the Pine Belt Region at (601) 428-8459.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community...
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama
Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
-
Excitement growing for Serengeti Springs opening. Will they be ready?

Latest News

The MCEDD has just received a $420,000 MDA grant to complete a master plan for the Marion...
MCEDD gets $420K MDA grant to complete AirPlex/IndustryPlex master plan
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/29
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/29
Jaycees
1st woman of color elected as Jaycees state president is from Hattiesburg
Body discovered in trunk of vehicle in Jackson identified as missing Crystal Springs man
Body discovered in trunk of vehicle in Jackson identified as missing Crystal Springs man