Trailer stolen from Prancer Path in Laurel has been located

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A trailer stolen from Prancer Path in Laurel was located Friday morning.

The trailer was located abandoned on U.S. 49 near Mount Olive, about 40 minutes from where it was stolen.

The trailer had minimal damage - including spray paint across one logo and one broken lock.

But both the Glory House, which owns the trailer, and the United Way of the Pine Belt Region, which was borrowing it, are thankful to have found it.

The contents were all gone,” said Pine Belt Region United Way Executive Director Betsy Ivey. “They emptied it out and I guess sold those items, so we’re still at a loss.

“But at least we got the trailer back.”

That’s not the usual fate of a purloined trailer, said Glory House Director Grant Staples said.

“We understand that it’s incredibly rare that somebody would ever leave a trailer around after they had stolen it,” Staples said. “I think the guy that sold me that trailer said that it never happens - he’s replacing two to three trailers a week.

“We’re just grateful to have that back.”

Ivey and Staples said they wanted to thank local businesses for their camera footage as well as local law enforcement for their actions on this case.

Law enforcement still is searching for the person who stole the trailer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at (601) 425-471 or United Way of the Pine Belt Region at (601) 428-8459.

