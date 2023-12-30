Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Sunny skies this weekend as we end 2023

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/29
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good evening, everyone! Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny as highs top out into the mid 50s.

Sunday will be a little warmer as highs top out into the low 60s for your New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s as the clock strikes midnight.

New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy as a weak system passes just to our south. That will give us a slight chance of a few stray showers during the morning hours. Highs will top out into the upper 50s. Tuesday will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Our best chance of rain will arrive on Wednesday when a system slides through the area, giving us widespread showers. Highs will top out into the low 50s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
-
Excitement growing for Serengeti Springs opening. Will they be ready?
Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/29
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/29
12/29 Ryan's "Fancy & Frosty" Friday Morning Forecast
12/29 Ryan’s “Fancy & Frosty” Friday Morning Forecast
12/29 Ryan's "Fancy & Frosty" Friday Morning Forecast
12/29 Ryan's "Fancy & Frosty" Friday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 12/28
Chilly again tomorrow, but we will slowly warm up this weekend.