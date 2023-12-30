Sunny skies this weekend as we end 2023

Good evening, everyone! Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny as highs top out into the mid 50s.

Sunday will be a little warmer as highs top out into the low 60s for your New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s as the clock strikes midnight.

New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy as a weak system passes just to our south. That will give us a slight chance of a few stray showers during the morning hours. Highs will top out into the upper 50s. Tuesday will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Our best chance of rain will arrive on Wednesday when a system slides through the area, giving us widespread showers. Highs will top out into the low 50s.

