New cameras at Purvis City Park

Purvis Mayor Rogers Herrin said the city set up surveillance cameras at City Park to help...
Purvis Mayor Rogers Herrin said the city set up surveillance cameras at City Park to help prevent vandalism.
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Recent vandalism has caused the City of Purvis to install a new camera system at its city park.

City leaders said while upgrades were being made to the park earlier this year, there was a repeated issue with items that were stolen and property being damaged.

Since its installation, Mayor Roger Herrin says the $2,500 dollar system already is paying off.

“There’re five cameras down there, and we’ve already caught one doing vandalism just because of those cameras,” he said. “We are watching. I hated to do it in a small town like this. You would think people would respect that type of thing. But we have cameras down there that see every move that people make.”

The city also added a park manager to make routine checks on the park’s equipment, Herrin said.

