MCEDD gets $420K MDA grant to complete AirPlex/IndustryPlex master plan

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Development Authority is helping boost economic development in Marion County with a new grant.

The grant totals $420,000 and it will be used to complete a master plan for the Marion County AirPlex/IndustryPlex, a 2,000 acre site that was once part of the Columbia Training School property.

The Marion County Economic Development District hopes the area will attract many new businesses one day.

“We anticipate that there will be multiple 50-acre, 100-acre sites that we will be able to market,” said Lori Watts, MCEDD executive director. “It is a good site for connectivity, to get goods in and out, for manufacturers and various industries that could use that.”

Watts says work on the master plan will begin in January and take about two years to complete.

