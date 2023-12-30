Win Stuff
Man killed while hunting in Smith County

A man died in Smith County Friday reportedly after being shot while hunting.
A man died in Smith County Friday reportedly after being shot while hunting.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man died Friday after being shot in what the Smith County Sheriff’s Department called a hunting accident.

The SCSO’s Facebook page said that the department received a 911 call Friday evening about a hunting accident on Forestry Service Road 516.

Upon arrival, deputies and medical first responders found a man had “sustained a gunshot wound while hunting.” SCSO’s page said.

Moments after first responders arrived, the man died.

SCSO’s page said that “out of respect for the family, no names will be released at this time.”

A message was left at the office of Smith County Coroner Billy Allen.

SCSO’s page said the incident was being investigated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks with the assistance of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

