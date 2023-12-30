Liquor stores closed on New Years Eve

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Plan on popping bottles on New Year’s Eve?

Might want to plan to start stocking up now.

On a holiday where many choose to celebrate with alcohol, this year it might be harder getting booze by the bottle because New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday.

Therefore, no liquor stores will be open on the 31st. So, plan grab champagne now to ring in the new year with a glass of bubbly.

Owner of the Lincoln Road Package store, Jamie Farris, urges people to go ahead and stock up on what they’ll need for the holiday.

“We tried to get the word out to let them know to shop today and tomorrow to go ahead and stock up because we won’t be able to open at all on Sunday.”

But, if you can’t grab your alcohol before the 31st, restaurants downtown have big plans for New Year’s Eve. Normally on a Sunday, these businesses would have to stop serving alcohol at midnight, but luckily, this Sunday, the city of Hattiesburg will be extending business hours until 2 am for the New Year’s Eve holiday.

Brian Lilley, bartender at the Buschman Street Cafe says the restaurants downtown are grateful to have the opportunity to stay open late on New Year’s Eve.

“We expect to do a lot of business that we wouldn’t normally do,” said Lilley.

He continues by saying, “I remember when you couldn’t even sell alcohol on Sundays at all. So, they’ve been working, working, working. And now we’re finally to this. And like I said it’s only for one day, but it’s better than no days.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.