Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Economic development coming to I-59 Industrial site in Jones County

Jones County economic development district receives grant.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Big economic development plans are coming to fruition at the industrial site development near Interstate 59 south in Jones County.

“What these projects allow us to do is get the site ready for speed to market.” ones County Economic Development Authority vice president Shelley Jones said. “We’re wanting to get it shovel-ready for whatever industry is interested.”

The Jones County EDA will receive more than $800,000 from the Mississippi Development Authority for site development for the I-59 south industrial site.

The money will go toward clearing additional ground and extending an all-weather access road.

The addition will connect the interior access road with the second site entrance.

“It will tie into Highway 11 and be 18-wheeler accessible with turnarounds,” said Jones.

The site covers 300 acres and sits behind Howard Industries in Ellisville.

Jones said with Norfolk Southern Railway, Mississippi Power Company and Dixie Electric Power Association serving the I-59 site, developers are hoping to attract future industrial manufacturers.

“We work to recruit new companies or existing companies to expand,” Jones said.

“The state funds already have sparked interest from several companies wanting to house their businesses on the land, she said.

Jones said the funds the ADP will receive are a nice way to end 2023 and look forward to development in 2024.

“Basically, just new jobs and new investments to make the citizens of Jones County have better employment opportunities,” Jones said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community...
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama
Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com

Latest News

Purvis Mayor Rogers Herrin said the city set up surveillance cameras at City Park to help...
New cameras at Purvis City Park
Jones County Economic Development District receives grant.
Jones County economic development district receives grant
East Hardy Street bridge project expected to wrap up in 2024.
East Hardy Street bridge project expected to wrap up in 2024
Columbia fire department captain retiring after 24 years.
Columbia fire department captain retiring after 24 years