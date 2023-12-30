Economic development coming to I-59 Industrial site in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Big economic development plans are coming to fruition at the industrial site development near Interstate 59 south in Jones County.

“What these projects allow us to do is get the site ready for speed to market.” ones County Economic Development Authority vice president Shelley Jones said. “We’re wanting to get it shovel-ready for whatever industry is interested.”

The Jones County EDA will receive more than $800,000 from the Mississippi Development Authority for site development for the I-59 south industrial site.

The money will go toward clearing additional ground and extending an all-weather access road.

The addition will connect the interior access road with the second site entrance.

“It will tie into Highway 11 and be 18-wheeler accessible with turnarounds,” said Jones.

The site covers 300 acres and sits behind Howard Industries in Ellisville.

Jones said with Norfolk Southern Railway, Mississippi Power Company and Dixie Electric Power Association serving the I-59 site, developers are hoping to attract future industrial manufacturers.

“We work to recruit new companies or existing companies to expand,” Jones said.

“The state funds already have sparked interest from several companies wanting to house their businesses on the land, she said.

Jones said the funds the ADP will receive are a nice way to end 2023 and look forward to development in 2024.

“Basically, just new jobs and new investments to make the citizens of Jones County have better employment opportunities,” Jones said.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.