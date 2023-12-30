City, county officials say East Hardy Bridge on-track for May 2024 completion

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two years have passed since the construction began on the new East Hardy Street bridge connecting Hattiesburg and Petal.

The bridge was expected to be complete by the end of 2023, but after structural and supply issues during the summer, that date has been pushed to May 2024.

“They’ve poured most of the deck on the bridge, and they are pouring the railing and guardrails now,” Forrest County Engineer Nick Connolly said. “Once they get done with that, they’ll pour that final section of deck and we’ll be ready with this thing to drive over it.”

Plans to turn the old bridge into a pedestrian bridge haven’t changed.

In summer 2024, Petal city leaders hope to see a sidewalk going from Matthew’s Branch down to the Leaf River.

“It will pop out onto south Main Street, right around West 10th Avenue, so it really flows really well with our long-term plans of keeping the old bridge as a pedestrian bridge and making that area a little more pedestrian, bike-friendly,” Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said.

Ducker said the city is also looking to ease traffic as drivers come off the bridge into the city.

“We’re getting ready to try and see if we can get in there and get some of these projects done to make traffic go a little bit better from the Three-Mile Cutoff to Dawson Cutoff to the Carterville area,” said Ducker.

On the Hattiesburg side, Mayor Toby Barker said the city is continuing its work to make it easier to access Chain Park from the bridge.

“I think we’re also collaborating with the county and Petal to go after funds to try and build a river walk that would connect River Avenue (and) East Hardy Bridge, all the way into Chain Park,” said Barker. “So, there’s a lot of vision there, lot of big-picture thinking.”

Barker said the city plans to merge the East Hardy bridge with other projects, such as the Hall Avenue overpass.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.