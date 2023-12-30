Win Stuff
Brother shot, killed in Columbia; sister arrested, charged

Police chief: ‘At this time, we do not believe that the incident was intentional’
An 18-year-old Columbia woman was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter in connection...
An 18-year-old Columbia woman was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter in connection to the Friday night shooting death of her 19-year-old brother.(Columbia Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
From Columbia Police Department Public Information Office

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A 19-year-old Columbia man died after being shot Friday night, and his 18-year-old sister was taken into custody and charged in the shoting.

The Columbia Police Department said officers were dispatched to an area of McDaniel Extension in response to a report of a male subject being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Marcus Leshaun Lowe Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. CPD said.

CPD said Lowe was pronounced dead at Marion General Hospital.

Following an investigation, Lowe’s 18-year-old sister, Myi’Anna Oneshia Bridges, was taken into custody and charged with culpable negligence manslaughter.

“At this time, we do not believe that the incident was intentional, but there were certainly elements of negligence present,” Columbia Police Department Chief Michael Kelly said. “The incident was unfortunate and we are saddened by the loss of life.

“Our officers, Columbia Fire (Department) and medical staff at our local hospital did all they could to save Mr. Lowe.”

Bridges currently is being held at the Marion County Regional Correctional Facility as she awaits an initial appearance with Justice Court Judge Brandon Rowell.

CPD said the investigation was on-going and that updates would be provided when appropriate.

