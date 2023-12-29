Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Zoo announces 4 elephants are pregnant at the same time

The Sedgwick County Zoo announced that four of its elephants are pregnant. Staff members post...
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced that four of its elephants are pregnant. Staff members post with fruits that are the current size of the babies.(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By Jeffrey Lutz and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A zoo in Kansas has announced that not one, not two, not three, but four of its elephants are pregnant at the same time.

The Sedgwick County Zoo near Wichita made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The zoo said the elephants are all in different stages of pregnancy.

Here’s how zoo staff is describing the four pregnant elephants:

  • Simunye, 7 months pregnant, nurturing and protective, baby currently the size of a papaya
  • Talia, 6 months pregnant, independent and sassy, baby the size of a coconut
  • Xolani, 5 months pregnant, observant and cautious, baby the size of a grapefruit
  • Arusi, 4 months pregnant, center of attention and foody, baby the size of an avocado

Elephants are pregnant for about 18-22 months, so it could be up to a year before the first baby is born.

Zookeepers said they promise to provide updates on the pregnancies, which they say are inherently risky in the early stages.

“We maintain a cautious optimism and eagerly anticipate sharing updates along this journey,” staff said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
-
Excitement growing for Serengeti Springs opening. Will they be ready?
Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
FILE - View of the Peace Palace which houses World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Sept....
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy...
Family of 3 found dead in wealthy town
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is injured on a play against New York Jets...
Browns WR Elijah Moore hospitalized overnight after ‘scary’ concussion in win over Jets