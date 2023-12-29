Trailer stolen from Prancer Path in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In the early morning hours of Christmas day, a trailer that held numerous donated equipment for the Prancer Path in Laurel was stolen.

The trailer belonged to The Glory House, a nonprofit organization in Laurel, that was allowing United Way of the Pine Belt to use the trailer for storage. It is a black trailer that was carried away by a white truck.

United Way of the Pine Belt says that this is a heartbreaking situation for members of both organizations.

“The United Way of the Pine Belt Region is a charity that supports five counties in this area and the Prancer Path is a fundraiser for this organization, and now it’s affected not only United Way of the Pine Belt but the Glory House because the trailer belonged to the Glory House, so this is hurtful to a lot of people,” said Betsy Ivey, the executive director of United Way of the Pine Belt Region.

If you have any information, you can contact the Laurel Police Department (601) 425-4711 or United Way of the Pine Belt Region at (601) 580-2717.

