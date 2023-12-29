Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Trailer stolen from Prancer Path in Laurel

The trailer belonged to The Glory House, which allowed United Way of the Pine Belt to use the trailer for storage.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In the early morning hours of Christmas day, a trailer that held numerous donated equipment for the Prancer Path in Laurel was stolen.

The trailer belonged to The Glory House, a nonprofit organization in Laurel, that was allowing United Way of the Pine Belt to use the trailer for storage. It is a black trailer that was carried away by a white truck.

United Way of the Pine Belt says that this is a heartbreaking situation for members of both organizations.

“The United Way of the Pine Belt Region is a charity that supports five counties in this area and the Prancer Path is a fundraiser for this organization, and now it’s affected not only United Way of the Pine Belt but the Glory House because the trailer belonged to the Glory House, so this is hurtful to a lot of people,” said Betsy Ivey, the executive director of United Way of the Pine Belt Region.

If you have any information, you can contact the Laurel Police Department (601) 425-4711 or United Way of the Pine Belt Region at (601) 580-2717.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says
-
Law enforcement investigating shooting death of Soso mayor candidate
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD

Latest News

5pm Headlines 12/28
5pm Headlines 12/28
The trailer belonged to The Glory House, which allowed United Way of the Pine Belt to use the...
Trailer stolen from the Prancer Path in Laurel
Alton Taylor Jr., 18
Man in custody after allegedly shooting person in head in Yazoo City
-
Christmas light drop-off hosted at the Hattiesburg Zoo