Road closures announced for Midnight on Front Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -With live music, numerous vendors, an early countdown for the kids and much more, ‘Midnight on Front Street’ is shaping up to be a night you don’t want to miss.

However, with that fun comes traffic and road closures.

Restaurants downtown are already warning customers it will be much harder to get a to-go order this Sunday.

“It’s going to affect our takeout business, our Doordash business, it really just affects people trying to come in to get a downtown to-go order,” said Matt Haskins, Trattoria’s general manager.

Luckily, Haskins said most restaurants are planning to keep their doors open all night long.

“We’re going to be open normal hours until 8 p.m., and then after eight, we have a $20 cover to get in,” said Haskins. “That gets you a wristband, which gives you access in and out as many times as you want, access to the bar. We’ll be offering the full menu all night, bathroom access and free champagne at midnight.”

The road closures are going to look a little different this year.

The biggest change is an earlier shutdown. The city will start closing the roads at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Those closures include Pine Street, Front Street and Main Street.

Mobile Street will remain open until 11 p.m. It will close to prepare for the fireworks.

- (City of Hattiesburg)

“There will be parking throughout the outskirts of Downtown even that lower parking deck on W. Pine St., closer to Hardy Street,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “The main parking garage Downtown will be closed so, get there a little bit early. Find a way to walk on in, or you can take the Blue-Line Hub City Transit, which will be running from Midtown, to Downtown, to Hardy Street all night.

“So whether it’s Uber, whether it’s parking, walking, whether it’s taking Hub City Transit, please find a safe way to get there. Plan ahead and just have a good time.”

- (City of Hattiesburg)

For more information about Midnight on Front Street, click HERE

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.