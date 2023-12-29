Pine Belt man sought after abandoning vehicle stolen in Hattiesburg

From Magee Police Department Public Information Office

MAGEE Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt man is the subject of a manhunt in Simpson County after being seen driving a vehicle reported stolen from Hattiesburg.

The Magee Police Department said that a “multi-agency” search was being conducted to find Monkenly McNair, who abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot following a high-speed chase in Simpson County.

MPD said its was notified about 10 a.m. Friday to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle believed to be headed for the Magee area.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver refused and led officers on a chase through the city.

During the chase, McNair was identified as the driver, MPD said.

McNair abandoned the vehicle in the area of Ninth Avenue Northwest and fled the scene on foot.

MPD said McNair also has previous felony warrants issued for his arrest out of Simpson County.

Anyone with any information regarding McNair’s location is asked to please call the Magee Police Department at (601) 849-2366

