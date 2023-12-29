PIB to use $2.3M MDA grant for new supply park access road

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new road will soon be built at the Interstate 59 Supply Chain Park at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

Work on a secondary access road will start next spring.

It’s funded by a $2.3 million grant from the Mississippi Development Authority.

Airport leaders said the road will give existing businesses a much-needed additional entrance and exit and will help recruit new businesses to the airport.

“One way in, one way out is not really conducive to businesses,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

“If something happens to that road, if there’s an issue, then we’ve kind of gummed up the whole works.”

The grant requires local matching funds of about $260,000.

“The whole purpose in this is to make jobs, that’s it,” Heanue said. “We want Mississippians to have good jobs, we want good companies to come and be in Mississippi.”

Heanue said once construction begins, the project should take about 18 months to complete.

