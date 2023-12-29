Win Stuff
New Year's Day holiday pick-up schedule in the Hub City

-
(City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will observe the New Year’s Day holiday on Monday.

Due to the holiday, city hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed.

All pick-up crews for garbage, trash and recycling will also operate by an abbreviated schedule. This will include the following:

  • Monday, Jan. 1, 2024
    • Holiday - no pick-up.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024
    • Garbage (green cans) - routinely collected on Mondays.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1 & 2.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024
    • Garbage (green cans) - routinely collected on Tuesdays.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.
  • Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024
    • Trash (brown cans) - routinely collected on Wednesdays.
    • Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4.
  • Friday, Jan. 5, 2024
    • Trash (brown cans) - routinely collected on Thursdays.
    • Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5.

