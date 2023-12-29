New details released in fatal Soso shooting investigation

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Soso police have released new information about a man shot at a residence early Wednesday morning.

The Jones County coroner confirmed the deceased was 41-year-old Jason Marshall. He was pronounced dead at the South Center Regal Medical Center at 4:35 a.m. by an emergency room doctor.

Soso Assistant Police Chief Tyler Hill said Marshall allegedly showed up to the residence, and he was shot before the initial 911 call.

Hill said Marshall was approached and asked to leave, and when Marshall refused, he reached for a gun and was shot multiple times by a brother-in-law.

Hill said both people fired.

The Soso Police Department said they believe the shooting was an act of self-defense, but the investigation continues.

Marshall was a mayoral candidate for the special election in Soso last week.

“He was a good man,” said Hill. “He was just struggling severely, and, unfortunately, it appears at this time that he just made a bad mistake.”

The Soso police and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are still waiting on autopsy results.

