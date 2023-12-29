NEW DETAILS: Belongings found in missing Hurley man’s truck, scent tracked to vacant house

Win Stuff
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for 60-year-old Joseph Edwin Ladnier, who has not been seen since 8 a.m., December 24.(Marcia Hill)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - New details emerge in the case of 60-year-old Joseph Ladnier’s disappearance.

Family first reported Ladnier missing Christmas Eve morning. They say he left his Hurley home for his son’s house in Moss Point, but he never showed up.

Friday afternoon, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released information about the belongings found in Ladnier’s truck, which was located Thursday evening in Chunchula, Alabama.

According to MCSO, Ladnier’s red 2004 Toyota Tundra was found backed into an abandoned driveway within the 9100 block of Chunchula Landfill Road. The truck was discovered by Mobile County Road and Bridge personnel.

MCSO detectives and the MCSO crime scene unit responded to the location. Authorities found several personal items inside Ladnier’s truck: a pillow, a computer bag with a laptop inside, $146 in cash and a pistol holder with no pistol.

Once inventory of the truck was completed, it was taken by a towing service to MCSO Property Division.

Members of Southern Star Search and Rescue also responded to the location. They conducted a search of the area using multiple canines, with the support of MCSO Special Operations Unit personnel.

The animals were able to track the scent of what they believed to be Ladnier to 8551 Chunchula Landfill Road.

The residence appeared to have electricity, but no one was inside. MSCO says it appeared to have been vacant for some time, and there was no evidence found inside that Ladnier had been there.

After seven hours of searching with canines and drones, MCSO detectives ended their search.

MCSO is asking for anyone with information about Ladnier’s location to contact them at 251-574-8633. MCSO is also asking the public to check their surveillance recordings and game cameras for images of Ladnier within the area of US 45 and Chunchula Landfill Road.

Ladnier was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt. He has a nautical sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Officials say Ladnier has health issues that require him to be on medication, which he did not take when he went missing.

