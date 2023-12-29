Win Stuff
LOOKING AHEAD: Laurel community group plans annual MLK Jr. Day celebrations

The MLK Community Development Corporation is gearing up for its annual “Together We Can Be The Dream” in Laurel. The group has four events starting in January.
By Brandy McGill
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The MLK Community Development Corporation is gearing up for its annual “Together We Can Be The Dream” in Laurel. The group has four events starting in January.

  • January 13th- 5K Healthy You Walk/Run at Mason Park, registration @ 7 a.m. and race @ 8 a.m.
  • January 14th- Memorial Service at First Allen A.M.E. Church @ 6 p.m.
  • January 15th- MLK 2024 Annual Prayer/Scholarship Breakfast at Sanderson Farm Headquarters @ 8 a.m.
  • January 15th- MLK Annual Basketball Tournament

The organization says its goal is to, “Emphasize the greatness of multi-cultural diversity through community-sponsored activities”.

