LOOKING AHEAD: Laurel community group plans annual MLK Jr. Day celebrations

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The MLK Community Development Corporation is gearing up for its annual “Together We Can Be The Dream” in Laurel. The group has four events starting in January.

January 13th- 5K Healthy You Walk/Run at Mason Park, registration @ 7 a.m. and race @ 8 a.m.

January 14th- Memorial Service at First Allen A.M.E. Church @ 6 p.m.

January 15th- MLK 2024 Annual Prayer/Scholarship Breakfast at Sanderson Farm Headquarters @ 8 a.m.

January 15th- MLK Annual Basketball Tournament

The organization says its goal is to, “Emphasize the greatness of multi-cultural diversity through community-sponsored activities”.

