Lamar County officials sworn in

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The sounds of the National Anthem opened the ceremony Thursday inside the Lamar County Courthouse where the county’s elected officials were sworn into their positions.

Families packed the second floor of the courthouse as witnesses to a couple of unprecedented occasions.

The first involved the members of the board of supervisors.

“I think, for the first time in forty years, all five supervisors in Lamar County were re-elected, which speaks a lot for the guys I work with,” said District 4 Supervisor Mitch Brent.

With all five supervisors still in place, Brent said the board is ready to hit the ground running in 2024.

“We’ve got some big projects underway,” Brent said. “Currently, Highway 11 widening is going according; I think, even ahead of schedule. I think those guys are doing a really good job.”

In addition to the board of supervisors, more history was made when Justice Court Judge Bill Anderson was sworn in for his tenth term, making him the longest-reigning elected official in the history of Lamar County.

“It’s been a great honor to serve the people of this county for this many years,” said Anderson.

Anderson credits his achievement to both his church and his community.

“I’ve tried to do my best at all times in all honesty for all the people in Lamar County,” Anderson said.

Elected officials will assume their roles on Jan. 1.

