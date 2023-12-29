Jones County officials sworn in Thursday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A swearing-in ceremony was held Thursday for all returning and newly elected officials for Jones County.

George Walters was sworn in as board of supervisor for beat 1. He’s worked for the county for two years and is looking to make several road improvements in his area.

“We’ve got roads that are scheduled to be paved in beat 1,” said Walters. “We’ve got one bridge project that’s already started. Just normal maintenance and keeping the beat up to speed.”

Concetta Brooks has served as the circuit clerk for eight years and is moving across the hall as the new chancery clerk. Brooks served as the chancery clerk before she became the circuit clerk.

“I’m familiar with what I’m going into,” said Brooks. “There’s a few little changes—software programs, things like that that I’ll have to get sharpened up on.”

Greg Dickerson was sworn in as her replacement for circuit clerk. He has worked in the chancery clerk’s office for the past four years.

Dickerson said with this being election year, he’s looking to up voter turnout for the county.

“We’ll have a primary election for the presidential race, so we’ll have to hit the ground running next week when we take office to start preparing for that,” said Dickerson.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors new president will be announced on Jan. 2.

