HUBFEST organizers warning vendor applicants of reported scam

HUBFEST organizers are asking potential food/arts and crafts vendors to be wary of a scam.
HUBFEST organizers are asking potential food/arts and crafts vendors to be wary of a scam.(Area Development Partnership)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - HUBFEST organizers are asking potential vendors to be wary of a scam that is asking applicants for other forms of payment.

The short scam post did not specify what constituted “other forms of payment” or when actual payment would be required.

Organizers did say vendor confirmations will not be sent until January, and that all communications and payments will be done via email.

The application period for vendors opened on Dec. 4,

An earlier period for music/band applications began in November and closed on Dec. 1.

HUBFEST is set for Saturday, March 23, 2024, and will be held across downtown Hattiesburg.

For more information, click HERE.

