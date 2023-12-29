Hattiesburg Zoo hosting January Story Time in English, Spanish

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is once again offering Story Time every Friday in January; however, there will be an added feature in 2024.

The book selected each week will be read in both English and Spanish.

“We are excited for the first time to offer our Story Time reading in both English and Spanish,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our English-speaking guests to be exposed to the Spanish language and for our Spanish-speaking visitors to have a new experience at our Zoo where they can fully understand what is being said and enjoy this activity for the first time.”

January dates for the event are the 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th.

Story Time at the Hattiesburg Zoo is free to the public and does not require admission to the zoo.

Doors to the education room, located in the main building, open at 10:30 a.m. The first story is read at 11 a.m. with the second story read at 11:30 a.m.

Following each story, guests will enjoy meeting one of the zoo’s ambassador animals and children can participate in games, puzzles and other fun activities.

