Gardening tips for the winter

As a reminder, check the seed packets before planting this winter to ensure they are frost-tolerant.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Late fall through early spring is the ideal growing months for Mississippi.

One gardener, Jennifer Smith, said that there are ups and downs to growing in the winter.

“There’s pros and cons to growing greens in the winter but it’s not as much of a struggle as it is during the summer,” said Smith. “In the winter, there’s things that are handled for you just by the weather change. You’re dealing with less weed pressure, less pest pressure; you don’t have to water as much.”

If you’d like to start gardening, there are several options for the winter months.

Gardeners say that the cooler temperatures shouldn’t stray you away from getting outdoors in your garden.

“Just because it gets cold outside and we all like to hibernate and stay indoors doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice our food options,” Smith said. “You can do lots of greens like bok choy, kale, mustards (and) collards.”

However, if you don’t want to get outdoors during the colder temperatures, you could always grow inside a greenhouse – that way your options aren’t as limited

“We have a little bit longer growing season than most places, anywhere north of us, and you know, if you have the option to grow in a greenhouse, you can grow almost anything year around,” Smith said.

