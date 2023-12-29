‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie

Win Stuff




By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WVUE) - Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill her abusive mother, wasted little time in capturing her new found freedom with a selfie shared on her social media accounts.

In the snapshot, from what appears to be a hotel room, she dons a blue and white faded sweater, jeans, and a smile.

“First selfie of freedom!” the caption reads.

Her post on Instagram racked up over 875k likes in three hours from her 766k followers. On Facebook, the selfie was shared over 32k times in the same amount of time. Followers and fans shared thousands of messages of support.

“We are all rooting for you Gypsy!” one user commented.

“Hope you’re safe and having a lovely time. Go Gypsy,” another said.

The now-32-year-old was spotted by numerous publications leaving a hotel in Chillicothe, Missouri, where she spent the last eight years locked up.

Accompanied by her husband, Ryan Anderson, the couple splurged on a shoe shopping spree at a nearby mall.

The two were trailed by a camera crew and convoy of cars reportedly documentying Gypsy’s post-prison journey for a new Lifetime docuseries “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” premiering Jan. 5.

Anderson’s car, fitted with a Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart license plate, was reportedly rigged with GoPro cameras as it headed to an Airbnb in a Kansas City suburb.

A Taylor Swift fan, Gypsy is expected to attend Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinatti Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in hopes of meeting her idol.

TIMELINE: What led up to Gypsy Rose's release from prison

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July 2016 in connection to the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Investigators said Gypsy Blanchard convinced her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to stab her mother to death in 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In court, Gypsy Blanchard testified that her mother forced her to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical tests to collect gifts and charitable donations.

According to investigators, Dee Dee Blanchard used her daughter as a disabled poster child to gain sympathy and con people out of money.




It is widely believed that Gypsy Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, a rare form of abuse in which a guardian fakes illnesses in a child for attention and sympathy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the abuse can also be called Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another.

The case made national headlines and led to the 2017 HBO documentary “Mommy Dead and Dearest” and the 2019 Hulu miniseries “The Act.”

The Blanchards moved to Springfield, Missouri, from Louisiana in 2006 after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Gypsy Blanchard said she regrets having her mother killed but was “desperate to get out of that situation.”

Looking back, she said she should have confided in her extended family members about what her mother was doing to her or she should have told the police.

“Nobody will ever hear me say, ‘I’m glad she’s dead’ or ‘I’m proud of what I did.’ I regret it every single day,” she told PEOPLE.

