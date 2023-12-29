Win Stuff
‘Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over’ campaign continues into new year

-
(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will continue daily participation in the national “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” impaired driver interdiction campaign going through Monday, Jan. 1.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said deputies working overtime details funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety will be conducting numerous DUI safety checkpoints and saturation patrols aimed at removing impaired drivers from Jones County roadways.

“Drivers who are impaired by alcohol, illegal narcotics and/or legal pharmaceuticals are a danger to the Jones County traveling public, passengers in the impaired driver’s own vehicle, and the impaired driver themselves,” said Berlin. “Don’t drive impaired. The life you save may be your own.”

JCSD said it does not publish the locations of DUI safety checkpoints or DUI saturation patrols.

