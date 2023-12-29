Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Chilly again tomorrow, but we will slowly warm up this weekend.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 12/28
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good evening, everyone! Skies will remain partly cloudy for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny as highs top out into the low 50s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low mid 50s.

Highs will warm up into the low 60s for your New Year’s Eve on Sunday. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s as the clock strikes midnight.

New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy as a weak system passes just to our south. That will give us a slight chance of a few stray showers during the morning hours. Highs will top out into the upper 50s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says
-
Law enforcement investigating shooting death of Soso mayor candidate
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD

Latest News

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 12/28
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 12/28
12/28 Ryan's "Cold Again" Thursday Morning Forecast
12/28 Ryan’s “Cold Again” Thursday Morning Forecast
12/28 Ryan's "Cold Again" Thursday Morning Forecast
12/28 Ryan's "Cold Again" Thursday Morning Forecast
South Mississippi Sunset Dec 27, 2023
Show-stopping sunset stuns South Mississippi