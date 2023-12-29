Body discovered in trunk of vehicle in Jackson identified as missing Crystal Springs man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A body found in the trunk of a vehicle in Jackson has been identified as a missing Crystal Springs man.

Earlier Friday, Capitol Police began an investigation after the body was discovered in the vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Elm and Wood Streets.

Friday night, Spokesperson for the Mississippi State Department of Safety Bailey Martin confirmed that the body has been identified as 37-year-old Lavell Moore of Crystal Springs, who had been missing since Christmas Eve.

Moore was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, leaving a parking lot at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

