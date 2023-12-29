The Blood Center partners with Forrest Health Systems, blood drive set for next week

News release from The Blood Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Blood Center (TBC) announced a partnership with Forrest General Health Systems, kicking off with a two-day blood drive at Forrest General Hospital on Jan. 2 and 3.

“This new collaboration with Forrest Health Systems is poised to impact healthcare in our community substantially, allowing blood donors to know that the donations made in our community stay in our community,” said Antonio White, director of operations. “Forrest Health is renowned for its exceptional healthcare services and dedication to patient well-being, and we are proud to join forces with them in pursuit of a common goal: to ensure that a stable and reliable supply of blood and blood products is readily available for those in need.”

TBC said it began supplying all of Forrest General’s Hospital System earlier this year, including Forrest General Hospital, Highland Community Hospital, Jefferson Davis Hospital, Marion County General Hospital, Walthall General Hospital, Pearl River County Hospital and Nursing Home and Perry County General Hospital.

This partnership makes TBC the largest supplier of blood and blood components in Southern Mississippi, with additional relationships at Singing River Health Systems in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs, and Gulfport; Hancock Medical in Bay St. Louis; and VA Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System Biloxi, among others.

TBC said it will open donor collection sites across the counties Forrest Health Systems serves in the coming weeks and months.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.