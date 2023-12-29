Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

25-year-old wanted for shooting death of man in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by Jackson Police for the murder of a 43-year-old who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Thursday, the body of Willie Earl Ford Jr., was found in the 1000 block of West Ridgeway Street in North Jackson.

Jackson Police are currently searching for Felix McClinton, 25, who allegedly shot and killed Ford.

If you know the whereabouts of McClinton, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
-
Excitement growing for Serengeti Springs opening. Will they be ready?
Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says

Latest News

Law enforcement is searching for Monkenly McNair, who abandoned a stolen Hattiesburg vehicle...
Pine Belt man sought after abandoning vehicle stolen in Hattiesburg
Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Willie Earl Williams, 55, is being charged...
HPD: Hub City man charged for injuring wife’s boyfriend in Christmas shooting
Hattiesburg police responded in force to a Christmas Night 'incident' at Beverly Hills homes
One wounded, another arrested in Christmas Night shooting in Hattiesburg