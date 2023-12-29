25-year-old wanted for shooting death of man in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by Jackson Police for the murder of a 43-year-old who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Thursday, the body of Willie Earl Ford Jr., was found in the 1000 block of West Ridgeway Street in North Jackson.

Jackson Police are currently searching for Felix McClinton, 25, who allegedly shot and killed Ford.

If you know the whereabouts of McClinton, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

