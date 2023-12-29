2023, a historic year for MDOT

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - At times this year, parts of Interstate 59 have felt more like Hardy Street on a University of Southern Mississippi gameday weekend.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation continues working on the busy interstate from Moselle to the Lamar County line.

“There’s 39,000 vehicles that travel this corridor each day, so, yes, absolutely, having a safe smooth surface for motorists to travel on is very important,” said Anna Ehrgott, public information officer for MDOT

Right now, crews are working near Evelyn Gandy Parkway, but drivers should be prepared for more orange cones and lane closures around one of Hattiesburg’s busiest interchanges.

“Coming up fairly soon, the work will be taking place right around the U.S. 49 and I-59 interchange, and, of course, that will be a challenge, so we are just asking people to build a little more time into their commute each day, if you can take an alternate route, depending on where you are going,” Ehrgott said.

A contractor is completing the project in sections, eventually working around other busy interchanges like I-59 and Hardy Street and I-59 and U.S. Highway 11 later next year as they approach the finish line at the Lamar County line.

“The concrete that was existing in the area was just in poor condition, so in order to improve that concrete, crews are going through and what’s called rubberizing it,” Ehrgott said. “So, they’re breaking it up into small pieces, and those small pieces then serve as the stone base for a new layer of asphalt.”

Speaking of U.S. Highway 49, MDOT said most of the major work on the stretch from South Gate Road to the Stone County line is complete after a busy 2023.

“The safety improvement projects on U.S. 49 were done due to the crash data we had on that stretch of roadway so it was really important,” Ehrgott said.

One of the biggest changes is a new traffic pattern called an R-cut. it limits drivers from cutting across all four lanes of the highway at intersections, hopefully reducing the number of crashes.

“What that does is that forces a right turn to be made at that intersection and then motorists would then go down really a short distance and make a U-Turn in order to go left and then go right into the next intersection,” Ehrgott said.

MDOT also lowered the grade to improve sight distance and built retaining walls and widened shoulders on U.S. 49. In 2024, mil and overlay work will continue between Myers Creek and U.S. 11, and crews hope will wrap up by summer.

Finally, a historic bridge over the Tallahala Creek on State Route 42 will soon be a thing of the past. MDOT is working with a contractor to complete the new alignment and bridge by the summer.

“It served us well for many years, but standards are a little bit different and roads are built to accommodate larger vehicles, and, so it was necessary for us to replace that truss bridge with a more modern concrete bridge,” Ehrgott said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.