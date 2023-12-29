Win Stuff
1st woman of color elected as Jaycees state president is from Hattiesburg

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -As the new year approaches, many will be taking on new goals and new roles.

The Jaycees of Mississippi is about to get a new president, one anchored in Hattiesburg.

Danyella Terrell, a two-time graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi School of Social Work and owner of three businesses. will become the first woman of color to lead the state organization when she takes the reins on Jan. 1.

“I will be the first woman of color who will be the president for the state since the organization started,” Terrell said.

Jaycees is an international organization that focuses on leadership training and business development.

Terrell said she has several goals in mind already.

“A main goal is to connect with young leaders,” she said. “Going to the schools, going to the universities, and really empowering them to start those businesses that they’re interested in, getting involved with their local communities.”

Terrell started Berry Boujee Boutique in 2018 out of her home. The shop is now based at the Turtle Creek Mall, where Terrell also has a pop-up shop/teaching site at the mall, where she uses her businesses to help others.

“We have worked and partnered with other businesses,” Terrell said. “We call it collaboration;, connection and collaboration. So, we have collaborated with other business owners and provided them with a retail space to sell their product

“It’s such a great collaboration because their business grows, my business grows and we all grow together” Terrell said.

