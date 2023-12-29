Win Stuff
12/29 Ryan's "Fancy & Frosty" Friday Morning Forecast

Still a bit too cool for me, but it is Winter, so frosty starts will become more and more frequent.
12/29 Ryan's "Fancy & Frosty" Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect another, even more frosty morning as we begin the last “Fancy Friday” of 2023. Don’t expect anything ridiculous, as temperatures will only fall a degree or two on yesterday, making it slightly warmer than earlier forecasts this week. By no means does that imply it will be “warm,” lows across the Pine Belt are ranging between 26 and 32 again today...well within “light freeze” territory. Once again, that’s not quite to “pipe-bursting” levels of cold, but reminding us those days exist and punishing anyone who forgot to protect any sensitive/tropical plants. The afternoon will be similar to yesterday’s as well with ample sunshine and cool highs in the low 50s, but more noticeable warming is right around the corner.

For the details, today’s low in Hattiesburg will remain near 32 degrees, cold enough for widespread frost but not much else. Several cities on the northern end of the area fell into the upper 20s again, in “light freeze” territory. The only morning commute related weather issue is possible icing on bridges and overpasses, which is rare, but possible anytime the temperature falls into the 30s or below. This afternoon will be even more sunny than yesterday, but not really any warmer with a high near 52. Our afternoons will begin to warm more noticeably over the next couple of days (for the rest of 2023), but mornings will stay the same...near or slightly below freezing. Our first morning of 2024 will be the warmest in the mid 40s ahead of a couple of fronts next week, which look to bring at least 2-3 rainy days and more cool & dry weather...keeping it consistently below average for the next few weeks.

