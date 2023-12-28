Win Stuff
Weight loss telehealth program to end in 2024 for Mississippians

Telehealth
Telehealth(KY3)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Obesity is a problem across the state of Mississippi, and according to the CDC, over 35% of Mississippians are obese.

The Mississippi Against Obesity Foundation has been helping people in the state lose weight through various programs.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation was able to provide these services over telehealth calls. Now the pandemic is over, and the foundation will not be able to use telehealth calls after December 2024. It wants to let Mississippians who are on Medicare and have a body mass index over 30 to apply for this free service while they still can.

“Most people don’t have the discretionary income for nutritionists, personal trainers, gym exercise equipment, and this program is sponsored totally through Medicare and the Mississippi Against Obesity Foundation. So there’s absolutely no out of pocket. There’s no limits to the program,” said Executive Director of The Mississippi Against Obesity Foundation Barbara Broadwater.

For more information or to apply click here.

